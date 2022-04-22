Renzo Navarro pours 10 in last 2:25 to rescue Lyceum over Arellano

RENZO Navarro came alive late to lead Lyceum to a huge 70-66 win over Arellano and keep itself in the running in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament Friday at La Salle Greenhills.

The veteran guard scored all of his 10 points in the final 2:25 of the game to salvage the Pirates down the stretch.

Navarro shot 2-of-7 from deep, with his scoop shot giving Lyceum the 68-66 lead with 30.2 seconds.

Gelo Sablan had a chance to tie the game with 8.3 ticks left but he missed both of his charities, leading to Navarro icing the game with a pair of free throws off an unsportsmanlike foul from Maui Cruz with 4.9 seconds remaining.

Navarro also had seven assists and two rebounds for the Pirates to snap a two-game skid and climb up to a 2-5 record.

"Binigay na namin sa kanya yung game. Sabi ko sa kanya, 'You want to take charge?' Ginawa niya yung 100-percent niya. Di mo matatanggal sa players yung ganun and you have to give your full trust to them," said coach Gilbert Malabanan, lauding Navarro who was dealing with issues on his right foot in the past games.

Enoch Valdez led Lyceum with 17 points, five boards, and one steal, as rookie Mclaude Guadana got 12 points on 2-of-6 shooting from deep, alongside four boards, two assists, two blocks, and one steal as Lyceum fought back from a 10-point halftime deficit, 39-29.

It was a painful defeat for Arellano which drew another solid effort from Justin Arana with his 17 points, 24 rebounds, four blocks, an assist, and a steal.

Jordan Sta. Ana chimed in 14 points and two steals, and Cruz got 12 points, five assists, and three boards in the loss to take this second straight defeat and sink to 2-5.

The Scores:

LYCEUM 70 -- Valdez 17, Guadana 12, Navarro 10, Umali 6, Barba 5, Cunanan 5, Guinto 5, Remulla 4, Bravo 4, Larupay 2, Silvarez 0, Garro 0, Jabel 0.

ARELLANO 66 -- Arana 17, Sta. Ana 14, Cruz 12, Sablan 10, Oliva 6, Doromal 5, Carandang 2, Talampas 0, Caballero 0, Uri 0.

Quarters: 14-21, 29-39, 48-49, 70-66.

