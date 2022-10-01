Razon powers Perpetual in comeback win vs San Sebastian

JIELO Razon keyed Perpetual's amazing comeback as it pulled the rug under San Sebastian to take a 61-57 win Saturday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Perpetual Help vs San Sebastian recap

The Las Pinas-born guard drained two big treys, the last of which being the go-ahead long bomb to give the Altas the 59-57 lead with four minutes left as they finished the game with 10 unanswered points.

From there, Perpetual went to its bread and butter defense to make life hard for San Sebastian as the Golden Stags were held scoreless for the last five minutes of the game.

Razon topped the Altas with 14 points, five rebounds, and two steals as they evened their record to 3-3.

Marcus Nitura nabbed nine points, 12 rebounds, and two assists, a steal, and a block, as Mark Omega had nine points and 11 boards in the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

San Sebastian fell to back-to-back games to drop to 2-3.

It spoiled the best game of the season for Ken Villapando, who had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Romel Calahat also got 11 points and 12 boards in the Golden Stags loss.

The Scores:

PERPETUAL 61 -- Razon 14, Nitura 9, Omega 9, Flores 8, Abis 6, Martel 5, Barcuma 4, Egan 3, Roque 2, Boral 1, Ferreras 0, Cuevas 0.

Watch Now

SAN SEBASTIAN 57 -- Villapando 14, Calahat 11, Yambing 9, Sumoda 8, Desoyo 7, Altamirano 5, Suico 3, Are 0, Escobido 0, Una 0, Cosari 0, Shanoda 0.

Quarters: 18-16, 28-27, 40-45, 61-57.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.