PSC offers counseling to John Amores before releasing findings

THE Philippine Sports Commission has offered counselling to John Amores after its fact-finding committee concluded a probe into the NCAA incident.

The PSC conducted a two-hour closed door meeting with officials from the NCAA, Filoil EcoOil Centre, and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in attendance and PSC-MSAS chief Karen Trinidad serving as resource speaker.

The government agency said the meeting was intended “to know what transpired, what has been done and what are the measures that can be recommended so that the ecosystem of all amateur sports can be strengthened.”

A fact-finding body was formed by the PSC after Amores went on a punching spree in a game against College of Saint Benilde a few weeks ago. Amores has since been suspended indefinitely by the NCAA, and expelled by the school.

The PSC will release its recommendations following the meeting. For now, the PSC said it has offered to help Amores.

“The PSC offered free counseling to Amores through the PSC-MSAS Sports Psychology team. The PSC will issue a recommendation after the assessment and discussion of the fact-finding committee,” said the PSC in a statement.

The PSC, being the agency that supervises amateur sports, expressed concern over the incident and its ramifications to the youth who watch games at the collegiate level.

“As such, we are looking towards preventing and at the very least, minimizing incidents such as this in the future. We are happy that many of those who are involved or connected to the incident, particularly in the sport of basketball are here, and we are grateful for your presence.”

“We hope that we can be able to determine stronger measures so that we can move forward. It really creates an atmosphere of sportsmanship, teamwork, and excellence as mandated by the Philippine Constitution,” said the PSC.