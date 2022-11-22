Presumptive MVP Will Gozum sets sights on championship for CSB

WILL Gozum, without of a shadow of a doubt, will take home the MVP honors this NCAA Season 98.

But even with the top individual award already in the bag, the Blazers forward wants something bigger for St. Benilde.

"Next goal naman, manalo kami para mag-finals naman," he said after CSB's 82-73 triumph over San Beda on Tuesday to lock up a top two spot in the Final Four. "Ilang years na since huling nag-finals, 20 years. So hopefully."

It's a grand goal for Gozum, yet one he's determined to accomplish.

Already guaranteed twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs, the 6-foot-6 banger understands how important it is for the Blazers to make the most of the opportunity regardless of who their semifinal opponent will be.

"Papahalagahan namin ito. Di namin ite-take easy 'yung kung sino man 'yung makakalaban namin sa playoffs. Trabaho ulit kami bukas at back to work agad," he said.

Gozum is backing up his words, bucking a foul-riddled first half to still finish with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks in the crucial win against the Red Lions.

For Gozum, it's all about paying back trust that he has gotten from coach Charles Tiu.

"Binibigyan nila ako ng confidence. Kahit bad game ako, binibigyan nila ako ng shift sa laro. Yung trust nila sa akin nandoon kaya sobrang thankful ako sa coaches namin talaga," said the transferee from the UP Maroons.

That's why Gozum isn't shy in letting the world what he wants the most: the championship.

"Siguro pag nag-champion kami, di lang kami yung happy kundi buong community yung happy," he said. "Kapag individual award lang, ako lang yung masaya doon kaya unfair naman sa iba."

"Gusto ko buong community yung happy."