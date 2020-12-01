Perpetual names longtime deputy Myk Saguiguit as new coach

PERPETUAL is giving longtime deputy Myk Saguiguit his biggest break as he has been named as the new head coach for the Altas.

The Las Pinas school made the announcement on Tuesday as it charts a new path for the Altas heading into NCAA Season 96.

"I'm very thankful and honored to serve my alma mater," he said in a short statement.

Saguiguit replaces Frankie Lim, who stepped down from his post back in September.

Saguiguit served in an interim capacity last year when Lim briefly went on a sabbatical in the middle of the season, with Perpetual finishing its campaign at seventh place with a 5-13 slate behind Ben Adamos and Tonton Peralta.

Saguiguit also coached the Junior Altas squad in the high school wars, collecting a 7-11 record last year.

Aside from his duties in Perpetual, Saguiguit also works as the head coach for Olivarez College in the UCBL and for the Parañaque Patriots in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

He is inheriting an intact Altas lineup led by Adamos and Peralta, as well as holdovers Kim Aurin and Jielo Razon.