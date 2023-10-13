Perpetual Help rolls past San Sebastian to get back on track

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help System Dalta trounced San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 64-50, in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Friday.

Perpetual Help vs San Sebastian NCAA Season 99 basketball recap

The Stags were able to trim the lead of Perpetual to a point after an 11-2 run before the end of the third quarter after a layup from Tristan Felebrico, and two three-pointers from Jessie Sumoda and Romel Calahat.

But in the fourth quarter, the Altas went on their own run, an 18-9 salvo after a jumper from Jielo Razon to extend their lead, 50-41 at the start of the final frame.

Marc Nitura contributed five points after a three-pointer to give Altas a commanding lead, 60-47.

Christian Pagaran sealed the win for Perpetual after completing two free-throws at the charity stripe, 64-50.

The win allowed the Altas to stop a two-game losing streak to tie their victims with a 2-4 win-loss record.

Both Razon and Pagaran led the Altas with 14 points each, while Nitura scored 13 points, two rebounds, and two assists.

For the Stags, Romel Calahat registered a double-double 13 points, 11 rebounds, while Rafael Are and Tristan Felebrico scored eight points apiece.

The Stags forced the Altas three turnovers via a shot clock violation in the early minutes of the third quarter.

The scores:

First Game

UPHSD 64- Razon 14, Pagaran 14, Nitura 13, Roque 7, Ferreras 6, Omega 2, Gelsano 2, Abis 2, Nunez 2, Barcuma 2, Orgo 0

San Sebastian 50- Calahat 13, Are 8, Felebrico 8, Sumoda 7, Re. Gabat 7, Escobido 4, Shan oda 3, Una 0, Castor 0, Desoyo 0, de Leon 0

Quarterscores: 20-15; 35-26; 46-41; 64-50

