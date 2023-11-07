Perpetual Help wards off comeback to add to Arellano woes

THE University of Perpetual Help Altas held off the Arellano University Chiefs, 81-74, in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday.

Perpetual Help vs Arellano NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball recap

Lorenz Capulong’s three-pointer was not enough to inch closer three seconds before the buzzer after retaliating from Jelo Razon’s jumper, 81-74.

Perpetual won for the sixth time in 13 games, while Arellano suffered back-to-back losses to fall to a 2-11 win-loss record in the ninth spot.

Perpetual led by as many as 17 points in the final frame, but Arellano came close to just seven points in the endgame.

Troy Valencia was benched after a bad fall in the last one minute and 22 seconds of the game.

Christian Pagaran led University of Perpetual Help scoring 21 points and five rebounds, while Cyrus Nitura finished with a double-double record 13 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

Tmac Ongotan scored 16 points, six rebounds, and two assists, while Capulong finished with also a double-double record 15 points, 12 rebounds, and one assist.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

THE SCORES:

UPHSD 81- Pagaran 21, Nitura 13, Omega 10, Nunez 9, Abis 8, Barcuma 7, Gelsano 6, Razon 4, Sevilla 2, Ropque 1, Boral 0, Orgo 0, Movida 0, Ferreras 0

AU 74- Ongotan 16, Capulong 15, Valencia 13, Geronimo 9, Mallari 6, Sunga 5, Villerente 4, Talampas 4, Abastillas 2, Yanes 0, Dayrit 0, Lustina 0, Camay 0, Rosalin 0, Tan 0

Quarterscores: 21-15; 44-32; 67-52; 81-74

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph