Perpetual shuts down sports program, suspends student-athletes' allowances

LOOKING to cut costs in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Perpetual Help is temporarily deactivating its athletics program until the resumption of the next NCAA competitions.

Sources closely monitoring the situation confirmed that the Altas are temporarily suspending allowances to student-athletes as a cost-cutting measure with the future still uncertain due to the health crisis.

This, however, doesn't mean that the Perpetual Help will dissolve its sports program and will leave the NCAA altogether.

Officials from the school are set to meet the NCAA Board on Thursday to better address the situation.

There's an assurance, though, that Perpetual will reactivate its athletics department once the NCAA sets a date for the start of the next season.

Sources added that the coaches who are currently under contract will continue to receive monthly payments.

Spin.ph sought comments from Altas athletic director Sammy Acaylar but he has yet to respond to queries as of posting time.

Perpetual Help isn't the first to make these moves, with Letran scrapping a number of sports in its athletics program earlier this month.

Letran is set to host the 96th season of the NCAA, but Management Committee members have already laid out plans in case the lull continues for the rest of the year as they are looking at starting the season by mid-2021 at the latest.

Perpetual has only won the NCAA general championship in the seniors division twice, last claiming it in the 1996-97 season.

It captured the overall title in the high school level in Season 94 in the 2018-19 season.

The Altas won gold in men's chess this past NCAA Season 95 before the rest of the competitions were scrapped due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

