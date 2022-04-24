Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Apr 24
    NCAA-MENS

    Perpetual nips Lyceum to halt 3-game skid, keep play-in hopes alive

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    The Altas improve to 3-5.
    PHOTO: NCAA

    PERPETUAL boosted its play-in hopes with a 72-69 squeaker over Lyceum on Sunday in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills.

    Kim Aurin put up 22 points on 3-of-7 clip from deep, to go with five rebounds as the Altas halted a three-game skid and improved to 3-5, pulling even with San Sebastian in sixth place.

    Jielo Razon chipped in 14 points, five boards, and two steals, while Cris Pagaran got 12 points and seven rebounds.

    Aurin and Razon drained big buckets to give Perpetual the 72-67 lead with 1:31 remaining, but Omar Larupay kept Lyceum fighting, scoring on a layup that made it a three-point affair with 33.4 ticks left.

    Lean Martel failed to score the dagger for the Altas, giving the Pirates one last shot but Enoch Valdez was just too strong on his pass to Mclaude Guadana as they turned the ball over with 16.6 seconds left.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Tough win for Perpetual

    Perpetual then milked the clock against the pesky Lyceum defense, running the time down in its four inbound plays to come away with the win.

    "Gusto naming itapak yung first step papunta sa play-in. Luckily, nakuha namin against LPU," said coach Myk Saguiguit.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Larupay carried Lyceum with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, as Valdez was held to just six points, five rebounds, and was forced to turn the ball over five times.

    The Pirates bow out of play-in contention with their 2-6 record.

    The scores:

    Perpetual 72 - Aurin 22, Razon 14, Pagaran 12, Barcuma 7, Cuevas 5, Martel 4, Egan 4, Movid 3, Boral 1, Abis 0, Omega 0, Sevilla 0.

    Lyceum 69 - Larupay 17, Navarro 9, Guadana 9, Remulla 9, Bravo 8, Valdez 6, Cunanan 4, Umali 4, Guinto 2, Barba 1, Garro 0.

    Quarterscores: 23-22; 41-36; 55-52; 72-69.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    The Altas improve to 3-5.
    PHOTO: NCAA

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again