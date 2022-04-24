Perpetual nips Lyceum to halt 3-game skid, keep play-in hopes alive

PERPETUAL boosted its play-in hopes with a 72-69 squeaker over Lyceum on Sunday in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills.

Kim Aurin put up 22 points on 3-of-7 clip from deep, to go with five rebounds as the Altas halted a three-game skid and improved to 3-5, pulling even with San Sebastian in sixth place.

Jielo Razon chipped in 14 points, five boards, and two steals, while Cris Pagaran got 12 points and seven rebounds.

Aurin and Razon drained big buckets to give Perpetual the 72-67 lead with 1:31 remaining, but Omar Larupay kept Lyceum fighting, scoring on a layup that made it a three-point affair with 33.4 ticks left.

Lean Martel failed to score the dagger for the Altas, giving the Pirates one last shot but Enoch Valdez was just too strong on his pass to Mclaude Guadana as they turned the ball over with 16.6 seconds left.

Tough win for Perpetual

Perpetual then milked the clock against the pesky Lyceum defense, running the time down in its four inbound plays to come away with the win.

"Gusto naming itapak yung first step papunta sa play-in. Luckily, nakuha namin against LPU," said coach Myk Saguiguit.

Larupay carried Lyceum with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, as Valdez was held to just six points, five rebounds, and was forced to turn the ball over five times.

The Pirates bow out of play-in contention with their 2-6 record.

The scores:

Perpetual 72 - Aurin 22, Razon 14, Pagaran 12, Barcuma 7, Cuevas 5, Martel 4, Egan 4, Movid 3, Boral 1, Abis 0, Omega 0, Sevilla 0.

Lyceum 69 - Larupay 17, Navarro 9, Guadana 9, Remulla 9, Bravo 8, Valdez 6, Cunanan 4, Umali 4, Guinto 2, Barba 1, Garro 0.

Quarterscores: 23-22; 41-36; 55-52; 72-69.

