Perpetual survives thriller vs EAC, books place in NCAA play-in tournament

PERPETUAL booked the final ticket to the play-in tournament of the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament with a 63-60 thriller over Emilio Aguinaldo College on Friday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Perpetual vs EAC recap

Kim Aurin poured in 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, but the Altas still needed to overcome a few close shaves in the endgame to keep their title hopes alive.

Perpetual clinched the fifth seed with its 4-5 record and will meet No. 6 Arellano in the first phase of the play-in tournament on Sunday.

The Altas, however, had to sweat it out late after Aurin stepped out of bounds leaving 1.6 seconds on the clock. But Kriss Gurtiza's desperation three could only graze the front of the rim.

Mark Omega poured a career-high 13 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks, Cris Pagaran contributed 10 points and four boards, and Jielo Razon had nine points, 11 rebounds, six dimes, and three steals.

"Having mostly yung players namin na coming out of high school and retainer na konti, achievement na ito para sa Perpetual. Unti-unti yung proseso, nagagawa namin," said Perpetual coach Myk Saguiguit.

It was tough defeat for the resolute EAC side which bowed out of the tourney with a 3-6 record.

Gurtiza paced the Generals with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Allen Liwag had 12 points and six boards.

The Scores:

PERPETUAL 63 -- Aurin 14, Omega 13, Pagaran 10, Razon 9, Egan 6, Barcuma 5, Cuevas 4, Martel 2, Sevilla 0, Abis 0.

EAC 60 -- Gurtiza 18, Liwag 12, Robin 11, Maguliano 8, Cosejo 5, Ad. Doria 3, Luciano 2, Taywan 1, Quinal 0, Cosa 0, Bunyi 0, Cadua 0.

Quarters: 18-10, 33-26, 48-44, 63-60.

