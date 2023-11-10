Perpetual Altas bring down San Beda to rekindle playoff hopes

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help beat San Beda, 61-57, on Friday to revive its playoff hopes in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Art Roque topscored with 19 points to go with seven rebounds, and one assist for the Altas, who moved up to join Emilio Aguinaldo College in sixth spot on 7-7 win-loss records.

San Beda faded to 8-5 as Yukien Andrada's three-point attempt in a bid to trim the gap to one point missed after a split from the freethrow line by Jelo Razon.

Christian Pagaran added 12 points and four boards for the Altas.

Jacob Cortez tallied 22 points, three rebounds, and three assists for San Beda. Andrada finished with 11 points, five rebounds, and one assist.

The scores:

UPHSD 61 - Roque 19, Pagaran 12, Omega 10, Abis 6, Razon 5, Nitura 4, Cuevas 3, Nunez 2, Barcuma 0, Boral 0, Gelsano 0

San Beda 57- Cortez 22, Andrada 11, Payosing 7, Puno 4, Gonzales 4, Cuntapay 3, Jopia 2, Visser 2, Royo 2, Tagle 0, Alfaro 0

Quarterscores: 22-15; 33-35; 47-45; 61-57

