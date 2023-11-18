Perpetual Altas beat EAC, stay in the running for Final Four spot

JELO Razon found the right time to step up big as University of the Perpetual Help turned back Emilio Aguinaldo College, 86-80, and revived its flickering Final Four hopes in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Deferring to his younger teammates most of the season, Razon, the team captain on his final tour of duty, took charge this time knowing how desperate they were for a win and finished with a team-best 22 points.

Razon’s brilliance helped power the Altas to their ninth win against eight setbacks that kept them in the running in a tight Final Four derby.

But UPHSD must hurdle San Sebastian in its final elimination round outing on Tuesday and hopethat only one of the last three rivals for the remaining two semifinal seats —College of St. Benilde (10-6), San Beda (10-6) and Jose Rizal U (10-7) — breach the 11-win plateau.

The Generals ended one of their best seasons with an 8-9 card.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The scores:

UPHSD 86 - Razon 22, Roque 14, Pagaran 12, Abis 8, Nunez 7, Nitura 6, Omega 4, Boral 4, Ferreras 3, Barcuma 2, Sebilla 2, Gelsano 2, Orgo 0, Cuevas 0, Movida 0

EAC 80 - Maguliano 23, Gurtiza 15, Ochavo 14, Robin 10, Cosejo 7, Quinal 5, Doria 4, Luciano 1, Angeles 1, Tolentino 0, Loristo 0, Umpad 0, Cosa 0, Balowa 0

Quarterscores: 24-11; 45-25; 69-54; 86-80

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph