Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Dec 17
    NCAA-MENS

    PBA can wait as big men Jeo Ambohot, Ato Ular staying put at Letran

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now

    LARRY Muyang is heading for the PBA, but his frontcourt partners in Letran are staying put in Muralla.

    Jeo Ambohot and Ato Ular have expressed their continued commitment to the Knights' quest for back-to-back championships in the upcoming NCAA Season 96.

    "Lalaruin ko muna ang last year ko," said the 6-foot-6 Ambohot, who hails from Davao.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The 6-foot-4 Ular, who comes from Tarlac, echoed those sentiments and said, "Next year pa po ako sasali."

    The two are integral parts of Letran's vaunted frontline which, together with Muyang, helped capture for the school the NCAA Season 95 title.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Ambohot, a member of coach Chot Reyes' 23-for-2023 Gilas cadets list, averaged 6.5 points on a 40-percent shooting clip, alongside 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 20.8 minutes last year.

    Meanwhile, Ular had his breakout last season, tallying 9.9 points on a 55-percent field goal shooting, on top of 7.5 boards in his 21.9 minutes of action.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The prospects of joining the next PBA Rookie Draft may be tempting, yet both believe it's for their betterment to play out their final playing year under coach Bonnie Tan, especially with Letran serving as hosts for the next NCAA season.

      It also presents an interesting development for the Knights, with transferees Rhenz Abando, Brent Paraiso, and Ira Bataller from University of Santo Tomas likely to play for their next campaign whenever the league resumes its competitions.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again