Paraiso, Bataller insist no grudge against former team UST

THOUGH no longer in Espana, Brent Paraiso and Ira Bataller said there's really no ill will for their old alma mater University of Santo Tomas.

After transferring to Letran in the fallout of the infamous Sorsogon bubble, the Growling Tigers-turned-Knights actually relished facing off against their former teammates on Wednesday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

"Ok naman. Yung ibang players dun naging teammates din namin. Masaya naman na nakalaban namin sila," said Paraiso, who tallied 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in Letran's 81-77 escape over UST.

Bataller, who put up five points and four rebounds in the game, added: "Syempre gusto naming manalo kasi UST nga yung kalaban namin."

It's a rare cross-league game that only the preseason setting could provide. Although there's no axe to grind between the players and their former school, Letran coach Bonnie Tan said that the team really wasn't short in motivation.

After all, it's the same UST squad which gave the defending NCAA champions the boot when they met in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

"We lost against them sa D-League, so yun yung reason na na-out kami," the mentor said, looking back at Wangs Basketball @26-Letran's 89-81 loss to Builders Warehouse-UST last Aug. 2 in a veritable knockout match for the last playoff spot.

Paraiso and Bataller sat the said game out as both were under the weather.

Redemption really was sweet for the Knights as they got back at the Growling Tigers all while continuing their preparations for the upcoming NCAA Season 98.

"Sabi namin dito lang kami makakabawi," said Tan, himself a UST alumna. "At least alam natin na kahit kulang sila at kulang kami, dito lang kami makakabawi sa kanila at nakabawi naman kami."

