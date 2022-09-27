Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Sep 27
    NCAA-MENS

    Mapua Cardinals on panic mode after yet another loss

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Paolo Hernandez, Mapua
    PHOTO: NCAA

    PAOLO Hernandez and Mapua are left searching for answers after the team suffered its fourth straight loss in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

    "Panic mode na kami kasi 1-4 [win-loss] na kami at mahirap na makabangon," he said after the Cardinals' 67-62 defeat to Letran on Tuesday.

    [READ: Paraiso faces sanctions for 'act of violence' vs Nocum]

    Hernandez shot a woeful 3-of-10 from the floor but tallied nine points, seven rebounds, and three assists in the rematch between last season's finalists.

    Frustration inevitably is slowly creeping for an Intramuros crew that raised so much expectations after an opening-day win over San Beda.

    Yet as down as the mood is for the Cardinals, they are prepared to keep grinding.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "Syempre malungkot. Pero tuloy-tuloy pa rin kami kung anuman maging resulta. Have faith, continue to grind lang and all out kami sa susunod pa naming games," Hernandez said.

      "Bilog yung bola eh. Lahat pwedeng mangyari and lahat ng teams competitive. Lahat gustong manalo and hindi na namin hawak yung resulta eh. Ginagawa lang namin ay all out kami and kung anuman maging resulta, tatanggapin namin pero sa dulo babawi at babawi kami."

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      SEE ALSO
      SEE ALSO

      As worried as they are, the Cardinals know the season is just five games old and there's still a lot of time to turn things around.

      Watch Now

      "Tuloy-tuloy lang. Sana sa next game mapanalo na namin," he said.

      The Cardinals will try to snap this skid against Jose Rizal University on Friday.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: NCAA

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again