Olsen thrilled to see cousin Yuri Escueta get big break at San Beda

OLSEN Racela believes his cousin Yuri Escueta is bound to do great things for San Beda after the latter was handed the keys to the Red Lions basketball program.

"The San Beda program is in good hands," the Far Eastern University mentor said after his side's 82-73 win over San Beda in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday.

It's the biggest coaching break so far for Escueta, who has long worked as a deputy at Ateneo in the UAAP, TNT in the PBA, and the Gilas Pilipinas program.

For Racela, Escueta's years of experience working under different coaches from Chot Reyes to Tab Baldwin have prepared him for this opportunity.

"Alam natin yung pinanggalingan ni coach Yuri. He's been the coach for Ateneo Team B for so many years at mas matagal pa nga siyang nagko-coach sa akin eh. Noong first time akong nag-coach ng youth, siya na ang kalaban ko," he said.

"He's been under so many different coaches so he's prepared sa opportunity na napunta sa kanya. So the San Beda program is in good hands."

On the other hand, Escueta is just honored to share the sidelines with his cousins Olsen and even Adamson coach Nash as he hopes to soon pick their brains in preparation for his first season at the helm in Mendiola.

"May plano din akong makausap sila especially si kuya Nash kasi sanay siya sa building ng team culture. Wala pa rin kaming chance na makapag-usap talaga dahil busy pa, pero nag-congratulate na sila noong in-announce ako dito," he said.

"Pero syempre, idol ko sila at mga kuya ko na sila kaya ang taas ng respeto ko talaga sa kanila."

