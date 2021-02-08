NU Bulldogs shooter Migs Oczon finds new home at St. Benilde

MIGS Oczon has found his new home as he transfers to St. Benilde.

The 20-year old himself confirmed the move as he leaves National University after just one season.

"I feel I will grow more as a basketball player and as a person in CSB," said Oczon, who will have four more years of eligibility in the NCAA and can suit up as early as Season 97, or once he finishes one academic year at Taft.

The former Gilas Pilipinas Youth member averaged 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 19 minutes of play in his rookie season with the Bulldogs.

The 20-year-old guard left NU back in November following the massive exodus headlined by Carl Tanayo, Gerry Abadiano, and Kevin Quiambao who committed to rival UAAP schools, as well as the sacking of coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Now, the Bulldogs are undergoing a massive rebuild under new coach Jeff Napa.

At St. Benilde, Oczon will get a chance to team up with a fellow former juniors star in Will Gozum. Both will be integral in the Blazers' quest to make it back to the Final Four.

Coach TY Tang also expressed delight with his newest acquisition, knowing the firepower that Oczon brings to the table.

"Migs is a two-way player. He can shoot from outside and can play good individual defense," he said. "We like how he approaches the game as he let his actions speak when he plays. It’s always good to add a competitor in our team. We are all hopeful for the Blazers' future."

St. Benilde finished at fifth place last NCAA Season 95 with its 9-9 record, narrowly missing the Final Four as it has not made it to the postseason since 2002.