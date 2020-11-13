NCAA allowing players with guest licenses to suit up in commercial leagues

UNLIKE the UAAP, the NCAA is more receptive in allowing its players to spread their wings outside of its confines.

The league announced on Friday that it will honor the special guest licenses from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

"Times have changed and this time, with the joint memorandum of the GAB and the PSC, we have to revisit our rules. The NCAA is a living organization and we have to adapt to the spirit of the times," said NCAA Season 96 chairman Fr. Vic Calvo of host Letran.

"We believe that this move is beneficial to both the athletes and the organization," added last season's chair Peter Cayco of Arellano.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the GAB recently released a joint memorandum setting the parameters for what it considers as professional leagues, sternly ruling that leagues where players earn salaries will have to be considered as professionals.

With the move, NCAA athletes who want to test their mettle in the professional leagues like Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, National Basketball League (NBL), Premier Volleyball League (PVL), and the like can suit up without forfeiting their collegiate eligibility as long as they secure their special guest licenses.

NCAA players have traditionally made use of their offseason by seeing action in commercial leagues, notably in the semi-professional Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Now, it's up to the players to apply for the said licenses, granting they secured a clearance from their respective schools and an endorsement from the league itself.

"We're very happy that the NCAA has come forward and reached out to us," said GAB chair Baham Mitra. "GAB believes in the way the NCAA is run. We have to adapt to the times."

