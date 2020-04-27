Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NCAA set to donate P500K worth of PPE to Metro Manila hospitals

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP for frontliners photo

    JOINING in the country's fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic is the NCAA as the Grand Old League comes together as a whole in donating personal protective equipment (PPE) to medical frontliners in Metro Manila.

    NCAA management committee chairman Peter Cayco of Arellano University shared the good news with P500,000 worth of PPE set to be distributed to hospitals around the capital.

    "Each member school of the NCAA has done its part in the relief effort with donations of food and equipment for the frontliners, but this is the first time that as a whole – as one NCAA family – we’re giving our donation," he said.

    "In our own little way, this is the NCAA's contribution in the fight against the pandemic."

    Continue reading below ↓

    All 10 schools, namely San Beda, Letran, Lyceum, San Sebastian, St. Benilde, Mapua, Perpetual, Jose Rizal University, Arellano, and Emilio Aguinaldo College, have taken part in this noble goal as they share what they can in this time of crisis.

    "This is part of the NCAA's advocacy, and as the oldest collegiate tournament in the country, we’re extending our help to our brave frontliners who are fighting COVID-19," continued Cayco.

    "We are one in hoping and praying that this will be over soon."

      The said PPE are set to be distributed among select hospitals within the week.

