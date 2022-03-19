Basketball, volleyball return as NCAA Season 97 features two other events

ONLY four events will be staged for NCAA Season 97.

Men's basketball and women's volleyball events will be brought back while the league also holds online chess and taekwondo.

The men's basketball tournament starts at La Salle Greenhills on March 26, behind closed doors.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

"The preparations are still very challenging with the pandemic situation, but with the support of (television network) GMA, I know this will be a very successful season," said NCAA Management Committee chairman Dax Castellano of hosts St. Benilde on Saturday.

Games will be live on GTV with at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The top six teams will progress to be the postseason after the single round elimination, with the top two teams earning twice-to-beat advantages and the remaining four jostling for position for the last two semifinal slots in a play-in tournament.

