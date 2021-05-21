NCAA Season 96 tips off on June 13

EXTRAORDINARY times call for extraordinary measures and the NCAA is ready to unfurl its special 96th season in June.

The NCAA is set to hold the opening ceremonies for its 96th season on June 13 with the theme Rise Up Stronger.

"We're happy to be the first collegiate league in the country to open its season during the pandemic," said NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) chairman Fr. Vic Calvo, OP of hosts Letran.

PHOTO: Fr. Vic Calvo

Continue reading below ↓

It's a season like any other, with virtual events set to be contested in lieu of the traditional competitions as the country continues its fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Skills-based events in basketball and volleyball, as well as online chess, taekwondo, and poomsae are all in the league's calendar of events in this special season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This will also be the NCAA's first season under its new broadcast partner GMA.

"With GMA as our media partner, expect a more creative way of doing sports under the new normal," said Calvo.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.