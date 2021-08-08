SHORT, sweet, but nonetheless special.

NCAA Season 96 wrapped up this extraordinary year on Sunday in an intimate yet still memorable show through the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season saw the league crown champions in taekwondo and chess, both done virtually, while also tapping alumni from all 10 member-schools to participate in All-Star Skills competitions for both basketball and volleyball. The season lasted two months.

"Admittedly, it has been a challenging season as we joined the rest of the world in confronting this pandemic—enduring death, disease, and other difficulties; continuing with whatever remains of our plans and offering our courageous response, our wonderful hope to our member school communities, to our student-athletes, and to our fans,” said NCAA Policy Board president and Letran rector Fr. Clarence Marquez.

"By pushing through and completing this special Season 96, we have made the NCAA to rise together stronger than ever, more relevant and ready for the next chapter of our history,” said Marquez.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

St. Benilde will host NCAA Season 97.

"We have seen how Filipinos strive and persist despite many challenges. The grit, passion and commitment to do what is necessary to win and achieve our goals are especially evident in the stories of our athletes," said incoming NCAA Policy Board president and College of St. Benilde president Edmundo Fernandez.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"With united spirits, let us continue to train and inspire our students to use their gifts and abilities, and strive to build our nation. May the next season be a year of extraordinary unity for all of our schools and nation."

It was an intimate gathering held inside the NCAA Studio of Champions inside the GMA Network Center as part of the attendees include NCAA Management Committee members led by chairman Fr. Vic Calvo of Letran, Peter Cayco of Arellano, Dax Castellano of St. Benilde, Paul Supan of Jose Rizal University, Fr. Glynn Ortega of San Sebastian, Atty. Jonas Cabochan of San Beda, Atty. Melchor Divina of Mapua, Frank Gusi of Perpetual, Herc Callanta of Lyceum, and Estefanio Boquiron, Jr. of Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Continue reading below ↓

This also marks the first season for the NCAA with new broadcast partner GMA Network.

"Once again, the NCAA has made history by becoming the first collegiate athletic league in the Philippines to safely hold a sports tournament in the time of pandemic. Keeping the spirit of sportsmanship alive during these trying times is a necessary message that promotes unity and hope. That when we all come together, we can all rise up stronger," said GMA Network chairman and CEO Felipe L. Gozon.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.