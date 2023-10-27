Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Oct 28
    NCAA-MENS

    JRU Heavy Bombers enter Final Four picture after beating Stags

    Heavy Bombers on track for playoffs
    by Mark Villeza
    8 hours ago
    ry dela rosa jru bombers
    PHOTO: GMA/ NCAA

    JOSE Rizal University took down San Sebastian, 79-72, to move up to solo fourth place in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre on Friday.

    Ry Dela Rosa sealed the Heavy Bombers' seventh win in 11 games with a three-pointer with 34.2 seconds remaining and a split from charity stripe.

    READ: Jade Talampas' timely trey lifts Arellano to stunning win over San Beda

    That Dela Rosa run doused an 8-0 run by the Stags, who managed to claw back to within three points after a Tristan Felebrico basket, 75-72, in the last 53.2 seconds.

    San Sebastian dropped to 3-8 win-loss after a second straight loss.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Dela Rosa led JRU with 19 points and four assists while Theo Pabico added nine points, one rebound, and two assists.

      Romel Calahat tallied 20 points, six rebounds, and one assist, while Reggz Gabat scored 12 points and grabbed three rebounds for the Stags.

      SEE ALSO
      SEE ALSO

      The scores:

      JRU 79 - Dela Rosa 19, Pabico 9, Sarmiento 8, Medina 8, Delos Santos 7, Argente 7, Miranda 6, Guiab 6, De Leon 4, Arenal 3, Mosqueda 2, Ramos 0, Sy 0

      SSC-R 72 - Calahat 20, Re. Gabat 12, Are 10, Una 10, Escobido 9, De Leon 4, Castor 3, Felebrico 2, Sumoda 2, Desoyo 0, Shanoda 0, Ra. Gabat 0

      Quarterscores: 25-15; 40-29; 64-53; 79-72

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: GMA/ NCAA

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again