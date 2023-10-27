JRU Heavy Bombers enter Final Four picture after beating Stags

JOSE Rizal University took down San Sebastian, 79-72, to move up to solo fourth place in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre on Friday.

Ry Dela Rosa sealed the Heavy Bombers' seventh win in 11 games with a three-pointer with 34.2 seconds remaining and a split from charity stripe.

That Dela Rosa run doused an 8-0 run by the Stags, who managed to claw back to within three points after a Tristan Felebrico basket, 75-72, in the last 53.2 seconds.

San Sebastian dropped to 3-8 win-loss after a second straight loss.

Dela Rosa led JRU with 19 points and four assists while Theo Pabico added nine points, one rebound, and two assists.

Romel Calahat tallied 20 points, six rebounds, and one assist, while Reggz Gabat scored 12 points and grabbed three rebounds for the Stags.

The scores:

JRU 79 - Dela Rosa 19, Pabico 9, Sarmiento 8, Medina 8, Delos Santos 7, Argente 7, Miranda 6, Guiab 6, De Leon 4, Arenal 3, Mosqueda 2, Ramos 0, Sy 0

SSC-R 72 - Calahat 20, Re. Gabat 12, Are 10, Una 10, Escobido 9, De Leon 4, Castor 3, Felebrico 2, Sumoda 2, Desoyo 0, Shanoda 0, Ra. Gabat 0

Quarterscores: 25-15; 40-29; 64-53; 79-72

