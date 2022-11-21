SCENARIOS: How Letran, San Beda, or CSB can clinch twice-to-beat spot

WE'RE down to the last two playdates of the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament and until now, Final Four placings are yet to be determined.

That makes two of the last four elimination games all the more crucial as the last four teams standing fight for better positioning in the leadup to the semifinals.

Before we go into the specifics, let's look at the remaining games on hand.

Nov. 22 (Tuesday)

12 p.m. - EAC vs Arellano

3 p.m. - CSB vs San Beda

Nov. 23 (Wednesday)

12 p.m. - Mapua vs San Sebastian

3 p.m. - JRU vs Letran

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Let's also look at how the last four teams stand:

Letran 13-4

St. Benilde 13-4

San Beda 12-5

Lyceum 12-6

Now, let's discuss where each team's fate will land depending on the outcome of their remaining games.

Letran

To avoid any more complications, all the defending champions need to do is win against JRU to secure the top spot which comes with the twice-to-beat advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Even with a loss, the Knights are still in a prime position with the twice-to-beat incentive but they risk sliding to No. 2 if CSB beats San Beda.

The worst case scenario for Letran will be to lose this last game and for San Beda to take down CSB. In the event of a three-way tie at 13-5, the Knights and the Blazers face off in a playoff for the No. 2 spot - not an ideal situation for the top two teams all season long.

Watch Now

PHOTO: NCAA Philippines on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

St. Benilde

How important is CSB's final game against San Beda? It could very well spell the whole season for the Blazers.

A victory for the Taft side will lock up a twice-to-beat incentive and set up a clash against Lyceum. Even if CSB ties Letran at 14-4, the Knights will still get the top seed after sweeping its elimination series against the Blazers.

Lose and CSB is still assured for a second place playoff, likely against San Beda as the two teams can find themselves knotted with identical 13-5 cards.

There's still a remote chance that the Blazers meet the Knights in a playoff in the wild event of a three-way tie for first place at 13-5.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

San Beda

Just like in the case of CSB, San Beda is also looking at its last game as the most important match of the season.

The Red Lions winning would set up a playoff game for No. 2 against the Blazers, making their matchup a virtual race-to-three.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

San Beda, though, still has a sliver of hope to emerge as the top team in the event that JRU upsets Letran in the final game of the eliminations a day after.

A defeat, however, would drop the Red Lions to No. 4.

PHOTO: GMA Sports

Lyceum

Without a game to play, Lyceum has no other choice but to watch the cards fall in their places. The Pirates no longer have any chance for a twice-to-beat advantage with their 12-6 card.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

What it can hope for is a favorable draw as it can ascend to as high as No. 3 with a San Beda loss to CSB. The Pirates got the better of the Red Lions in both of their games this season. That outcome would see LPU take on CSB in the Final Four.

A San Beda win, on the other hand, means the Pirates will remain at No. 4 for a potential face-off against defending champion Letran. The two teams split their eliminations matches this season.