    Sat, Apr 23
    NCAA-MENS

    NCAA to bring games back to Filoil starting with Letran-San Beda clash

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    San Juan Arena
    The NCAA prepares to return to its San Juan home.
    PHOTO: mpbl

    THE NCAA seniors basketball tournament returns to the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan for the last gameday of the Season 97 eliminations.

    Spin.ph sources confirmed the move with April 29, featuring Letran and San Beda, marking the league's return to the traditional San Juan venue.

    Fans will also be welcomed back in the NCAA after only having a limited capacity for its elimination games at La Salle Greenhills.

    Perpetual Help and Emilio Aguinaldo College will serve as the curtain-raiser at 12 p.m., before the much-awaited collision between the Knights and the Red Lions at 3 p.m.

    Filoil Arena San Juan

    This will be the archrivals' first duel since the NCAA Season 95 championship, where Letran reigned supreme, two games to one, and this could also dictate who will claim the top spot for the playoffs as the two teams remain unbeaten so far in this campaign.

    Filoil is also poised to host the succeeding play-in tournament with the postseason kicking off on May 1, Sunday, and the final play-in game for the no. 4 spot set on May 4, Wednesday.

