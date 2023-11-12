Tidy dozen for Mapua Cardinals after close win over San Beda

THE Mapua Cardinals beat the San Beda Red Lions, 71-69, in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Paolo Hernandez hit a three-pointer in the last 14.2 seconds to clinch Mapua’s 12th win in fifteen games. San Beda faded to an 8-6 win-loss record.

Yukien Andrada had one shot at the game-winning shot in the final play, but the ball hit the backboard.

Clint Escamis led Mapua with 21 points, four boards, and three assists, while Marc Cuenco finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Jacob Cortez tied his career-high with 24 points to go with four assists, and a rebound, while Andrada finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, and one assist.

Mapua was up by two at halftime, 40-38, but San Beda took the driver's seat in the second half of the third quarter behind a barrage of three-pointers.

The scores:

Mapua 71 - Escamis 21, Cuenco 14, Bonifacio 11, Rosillo 8, Asuncion 6, Hernandez 4, Soriano 4, Recto 3, Igliane 0, Morenos 0, Dalisay 0

San Beda 69 - Cortez 24, Andrada 15, Puno 9, Tagle 7, Visser 4, Jopia 4, Cuntapay 3, Payosing 3, Royo 0, Gonzales 0, Gallego 0, Alfaro 0

Quarterscores: 19-17; 40-38; 54-64; 81-80

