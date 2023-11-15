Mapua Cardinals crush Perpetual Altas to boost bid for twice-to-beat spot

THE Mapua Cardinals cruised to a 16-point win over the University Perpetual Help Altas, 69-53, in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Mapua led by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter, only allowing Perpetual to get as close as 16 in the endgame before securing its 13th win in 16 games, keeping its bid for a twice-to-beat spot alive.

Mapua Cardinals pull away early

Perpetual dropped to 8-8 win-loss in a tie with Emilio Aguinaldo College.

The Cardinals made only 27 of 67 field goals for a 40.3 percent clip, but it was still enough as Perpetual fared worse on 20-of-66 shooting for a 30.3% percentage.

Clint Escamis fnished with 17 points, four boards, four assists, and six steals for Mapua while Warren Bonifacio added 11 markers to go with six boards, and three dimes.

Artes Roque registered a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds with one assist while Christian Pagaran added nine points, four rebounds, and one assist for the Altas.

The scores:

MAPUA 69 - Escamis 17, Bonifacio 11, Soriano 10, Cuenco 8, Dalisay 6, Recto 4, Rosillo 4, Morenos 4, Hernandez 3, Igliane 2, Asuncion 0, Bancale 0, Sabsalon 0

PERPETUAL 53 - Roque 13, Pagaran 9, Abis 7, Nitura 6, Razon 6, Gelsano 4, Omega 3, Barcuma 3, Ferreras 2, Nunez 0, Boral 0, Cuevas 0

Quarterscores: 8-11, 21-29, 36-56, 53-69

