Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Nov 15
    NCAA-MENS

    Mapua Cardinals crush Perpetual Altas to boost bid for twice-to-beat spot

    Cardinals close in on Top Two spot
    by Mark Villeza
    Just now
    Mapua cardinals vs perpetual altas
    PHOTO: GMA/ NCAA

    THE Mapua Cardinals cruised to a 16-point win over the University Perpetual Help Altas, 69-53, in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

    Mapua led by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter, only allowing Perpetual to get as close as 16 in the endgame before securing its 13th win in 16 games, keeping its bid for a twice-to-beat spot alive.

    Mapua Cardinals pull away early

    Perpetual dropped to 8-8 win-loss in a tie with Emilio Aguinaldo College.

    The Cardinals made only 27 of 67 field goals for a 40.3 percent clip, but it was still enough as Perpetual fared worse on 20-of-66 shooting for a 30.3% percentage.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Clint Escamis fnished with 17 points, four boards, four assists, and six steals for Mapua while Warren Bonifacio added 11 markers to go with six boards, and three dimes.

      Artes Roque registered a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds with one assist while Christian Pagaran added nine points, four rebounds, and one assist for the Altas.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        The scores:

        MAPUA 69 - Escamis 17, Bonifacio 11, Soriano 10, Cuenco 8, Dalisay 6, Recto 4, Rosillo 4, Morenos 4, Hernandez 3, Igliane 2, Asuncion 0, Bancale 0, Sabsalon 0

        PERPETUAL 53 - Roque 13, Pagaran 9, Abis 7, Nitura 6, Razon 6, Gelsano 4, Omega 3, Barcuma 3, Ferreras 2, Nunez 0, Boral 0, Cuevas 0

        Quarterscores: 8-11, 21-29, 36-56, 53-69

        CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
        Watch Now

        Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Watch Now
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        PHOTO: GMA/ NCAA

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again