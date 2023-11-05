Lyceum Pirates keep Mapua company at top with another great comeback

LYCEUM unleashed another fourth quarter to remember, overhauling a double-digit deficits to down also-ran Letran, 85-79, on Sunday in the second round of NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Trailing by as much as 14 in the third quarter and 12 entering the final canto, Lyceum turned to the sweet-shooting duo of John Bravo and Mclaude Guadana to steal a fourth win in a row and 10th overall in 13 outings.

Mapua relied on captain Warren Bonifacio to down the San Sebastian Stags, 70-63, and keep abreat with the Pirates at 10-3. Both teams are now assured of the top two spots i the Final Four.

Bonifacio, who is on 10th and final year with the same school after spending his first five seasons with its high school program, collected 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block for the Cardinals.

The Stags slipped to 4-9.

Dynamic duo

Bravo and Guadana combined for 17 of their team’s 29 points in the fourth period including a five back-breaking triples.

“Sana magkaroon kami ng energy hindi lang sa fourth quarter kung hindi simula sa first quarter,” said Pirates coach Gilbert Malabanan.

In contrast, the Knights blew another game where they led big and ended up with a 12th setback against a lone win that underscored how heartbreaking the season is for the former three-peat champions.

Earlier, San Beda dumped Emilio Aguinaldo College, 81-71, to end a two-game skid and improve to 8-4, which was good for joint third spot with College of St. Benilde.

The Lions ended up with five players in double figures headed by Jacob Cortez’s game-high 15 points that sent the Generals slipping to 7-6.

James Payosing, Clifford Jopia, Aaron Royo and Jomel Puno chipped in 14, 13, 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The scores:

First Game

San Beda 81 - Cortez 15, Payosing 14, Jopia 13, Royo 13, Puno 11, Tagle 6, Visser 6, Andrada 3, Alfaro 0, Cuntapay 0, Gonzales 0

EAC 71 - Cosejo 18, Robin 14, Gurtiza 10, Maguliano 10, Quinal 5, Ochavo 4, Tolentino 3, Luciano 2, Loristo 2, Umpad 2, Angeles 1, Bacud 0

Quarterscores: 22-9; 37-28; 57-47; 81-71

Second Game

LPU 85 - Valdez 18, Guadana 18, Bravo 17, Umali 7, Montano 6, Villegas 6, Omandac 6, Cunanan 5, Penafiel 2, Barba 0, Aviles 0, Fuentes 0

Letran 79 - Cuajao 24, Monje 20, Go 8, Santos 6, Nunag 6, Fajardo 5, Batallier 4, Jumao-as 4, Garupil 2, Ariar 0

Quarterscores: 25-23; 41-45; 56-68; 85-79

Third Game

Mapua 70 - Bonifacio 15, Cuenco 12, Soriano 11, Hernandez 8, Escamis 7, Recto 7, Dalisay 6, Igliane 4, Bancale 0, Morenos 0, Fornis 0, Asuncion 0

San Sebastian 63 - Calahat 18, Felebrico 15, Are 8, Ra. Gabat 8, Desoyo 7, Sumoda 4, Una 4, Escobido 2, De Leon 0, Shanoda 0, Castor 0, Aguilar 0

Quarterscores: 12-11; 23-26; 51-45; 70-63

