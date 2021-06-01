NCAA eyes 'no vaccination, no play' rule when physical competitions return

GET vaccinated to be eligible to play.

That's the stand the NCAA is pushing for its student-athletes as it hopes to return to normal competitions in the coming months.

While the league is set to start with virtual competitions, members of the Management Committee (Mancom) are advocating for the vaccination to be a part of the eligibility requirements as it prepares for a return to normal competitions.

"Actually, we are discussing and we're geared towards including vaccination in the eligibility of athletes," said Mancom member Peter Cayco of Arellano on Tuesday's online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Officials, led by Fr. Vic Calvo of hosts Letran, said that the NCAA understands the right of the students if they choose not to be vaccinated.

"We have to respect their freedom kasi baka maging legal issue ito," he said.

But officials also stressed the league's responsibility to ensure the health and safety of every participant.

That's why the NCAA is putting a premium on educating the students, with Calvo noting, "Kaya pinu-push namin yung vaccination information campaign para yung hesitancy ng mga players [mabawasan]."

"We recognize the right of the students to choose if they do not want to be vaccinated, but we also have to consider those who want to be vaccinated," added Cayco.

It's just one of the eligibility considerations the NCAA is looking at as Calvo pointed out that this extraordinary NCAA Season 96 won't be counted in the playing years of those student-athletes who won't see action this year.

"Some rules and requirements such as age, enrolment and grades shall be relaxed. Nasa resolution natin yan noong June 2020 pa. Hindi counted ito," he said.

The NCAA is set to open its Season 96 this June 13 under a new broadcast partner GMA, with virtual, hybrid events in chess and taekwondo among the first sports to be contested.

