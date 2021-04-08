NCAA pushes back start of Season 96 to June due to virus concerns

THE NCAA is pushing back the opening for its "special" Season 96 from the first week of May to the first half of June.

NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) chairman Fr. Vic Calvo of Letran confirmed to Spin.ph the changes as the oldest collegiate league will have to delay once more the staging of the next season.

"Nag-agree ang Board na i-usod ulit natin yung dahil nasa enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) tayo," he said as the Mancom approved the shift after Thursday's board meeting.

"Sa first half ng June na tayo."

NCAA said it cosidered mobility of the employees, both of the league and its new broadcast partner GMA, with the National Capital Region and its neighboring provinces under ECQ up until the end of April.

Calvo said that having those factors are imperative as both parties seek to provide top-notch coverage for this unprecedented season.

Virtual events are scheduled to be held this NCAA Season 96, bannered by online chess and taekwondo, including poomsae.

The league has earlier talked about holding skills-based competitions for mandatory sports like basketball and volleyball, which is utilizing home-based activities like skills challenge and three-point shootout, events which are usually held during the All-Star festivities.