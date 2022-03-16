NCAA Preview: Toughened Mapua raring to take leap to title contention

(Editor's note: This is the sixth of a series of team previews for the NCAA Season 97.)

NCAA Preview: Mapua

WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE? 9-9, 6th in the eliminations

WHO'S GONE? Christian Bunag, Noah Lugo, JP Nieles

WHO'S BACK? Warren Bonifacio, Paolo Hernandez, Arvin Gamboa

WHO'S NEW? Bryan Lacap, Toby Agustin, Ivan Santos

NOVICE no more, Mapua is positive that its growing pains in seasons' past will no longer be the case once it takes the court this NCAA Season 97.

At least, that's to the expectations of coach Randy Alcantara.

Trotting out an intact roster for this upcoming campaign, the soft-spoken mentor is beaming with optimism that this will finally be the season that the Cardinals can make a run for the crown.

After all, these players are used to the taste of success that they experienced in the juniors division when they were still part of the Red Robins.

"Malaki na ang inimprove ng mga players. Last season, kakasalang pa lang nila from high school to college, pero after nila maranasan yun, masasabi ko naman na nakukuha na nila yung gusto kong mangyari in terms of maturity," he said.

Alcantara has been raving about the growth of the likes of Warren Bonifacio, Paolo Hernandez, Arvin Gamboa, coupled with the emergence of Bryan Lacap as well as transferees Toby Agustin and Ivan Santos in hopes of ending a six-year absence from the postseason.

Seeing action in leagues like the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League and Filbasket surely helps in making these developments possible, and it's now up to the young wards to manifest the experience they got to the NCAA stage.

"Practice pa lang, nakikita ko na silang nakikipagsabayan sa mga beterano. Hindi kami tumigil na i-push sila kahit sa mga online workouts namin noong pandemic," said Alcantara. "Masaya naman ako na nakikita ko silang nag-respond sa challenge namin."

Games, however, are still a different beast compared to practices and the jury is still out if Mapua will indeed be able to defy expectations and present themselves as legitimate contenders in this campaign.

"We just want to compete. Basta gawin nila yung hinihingi natin sa kanila, nakikita ko naman sa mga bata na they are ready," he said. "Basta baon nila yung malaking puso nila at handa sila sa lahat, yung wins to follow na lang yun."

