NCAA Preview: Young St. Benilde crew eager to fasttrack maturity

NCAA Preview: St. Benilde

WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE? 9-9, 5th in the eliminations

WHO'S GONE? Justin Gutang, Yankie Haruna, Clement Leutcheu, Kendrix Belgica

WHO'S BACK? Prince Carlos, Robi Nayve

WHO'S NEW? Will Gozum, JC Cullar, Miggy Corteza, AJ Benzon

PRESSED for time, St. Benilde coach Charles Tiu is just desperate to get some semblance of order in his first year at the helm in the Blazers camp.

It's a tough challenge for the decorated mentor who's used to handling top-caliber talent in his time with Mighty Sports and even as an assistant with the national youth team and Meralco.

"It's a big challenge talaga. Masakit sa ulo kasi apart from coaching, you have to deal with the other stuff for the whole team," he said.

But diamonds aren't formed without pressure and Tiu is fasttracking the team's development to be able to compete with the league's big dogs -- and hopefully end the school's two-decade Final Four drought in this campaign.

Transferee Will Gozum will figure heavily in that dream change with the outspoken mentor already quick to lay down the gauntlet for the former NCAA Juniors MVP.

"I have high expectations from Will, but right now he has a lot of work to do. He will get his opportunities and he'll have to make the most out of it," he said, while also banking on other transferees like JC Cullar, Miggy Corteza, and Fil-Am guard AJ Benzon.

St. Benilde will also rely on the familiarity that his young wards have from their time in La Salle Greenhills with Makoy Marcos, Mark Sangco, and Ladis Lepalam ascending from the high school level to the college game.

"We're trying to integrate the LSGH program to our system since karamihan sa kanila galing doon. Thankfully, we're starting to get support from the generous La Salle alumni who have understood our goals that we want to slowly improve the team and help these players get to a better future," said Tiu.

Through it all, Tiu's only desire in his first year with St. Benilde is to be able to present a competent squad, saying, "Right now, I'm managing expectations. All I'm hoping is that guys will be able to compete every game and hopefully, we can eventually break that 20-year Final Four drought one day."

