NCAA Preview: Young Perpetual banks on familiarity in quest for improvement

(Editor's note: This is the seventh of a series of team previews for the NCAA Season 97.)

NCAA preview: Perpetual Help

WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE? 5-13, 7th in the eliminations

WHO'S GONE? Ben Adamos, Edgar Charcos, Rey Peralta

WHO'S BACK? Jielo Razon, Kim Aurin, Jeff Egan

WHO'S NEW? Mark Omega, Joey Barcuma, Christian Pagaran

THIS may be the first rodeo for coach Myk Saguiguit in the collegiate level, but he's coming in confident.

Handling an unheralded University of Perpetual Help squad cleared of any pressures, the first-year mentor understands that this may be the opportunity for the Las Pinas-based crew to spring a surprise and catch everyone off guard.

If this upbeat mentality from Saguiguit is a little bit puzzling, it really shouldn't be.

After all, everything stems from the familiarity that he has with the bulk of players he will flaunt for the Altas in this campaign.

"They know my system very well and even yung body language ko alam na nila. These are the players na inangat natin from the juniors level at alam na nila kung paano kami tatakbo kaya hindi sila masyado nahirapan sa adjustment namin dito," he said.

Jielo Razon leads the holdovers from the Perpetual squad last season, while also back in the saddle are Kim Aurin, Jeff Egan, and Jasper Cuevas.

Even some of the Altas' new additions pretty much know how Saguiguit operates, from Mark Omega from Letran to former Junior Altas and Olivarez College transferee Joey Barcuma that it only boosts his morale on how promising this run will be.

Nonetheless, Saguiguit is hopeful that all this positive vibes could translate to potent execution on the court as they aim to build on the defensive principles first installed by former coach Frankie Lim.

"Willing silang sundin yung mga binabato naming sistema. Mas lalo kaming detalyado sa depensa namin at kita ko naman na maganda ang pag-react nila sa gagawin namin," he said.

"Natutuwa lang ako kasi nakukuha nila yung gusto namin at nagagawan namin ng paraan. Maganda rin ang samahan ng mga beterano at bata kaya magaan talagang makatrabaho itong grupo na ito. Naniniwala naman ako na kahit bago sila, kaya naming makipagsabayan."

