NCAA Preview: Arellano eyes semis drive as stars eager for one last ride

(Editor's note: This is the last of a series of team previews for the NCAA Season 97.)

NCAA Preview: Arellano

WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE? 4-14, 10th in the eliminations

WHO'S GONE? Kent Salado, Rence Alcoriza, Archie Concepcion

WHO'S BACK? Justin Arana, Gelo Sablan

WHO'S NEW? Jordan Sta. Ana, Christian Uri, Maui Cruz, Joshua Abastillas

---

AFTER a forgettable last season, Justin Arana could have walked away and explored greener pastures outside of Arellano.

The same could be said for some of the main contributors like Gelo Sablan and transferees like Jordan Sta. Ana, all the more with the lure of committing full-time to professional leagues being much harder to pass up.

But they didn't, and Chiefs coach Cholo Martin is determined to repay those players' faith with a better showing this NCAA Season 97.

"Nagpapasalamat lang ako sa players na di sila bumitaw. Kaya ngayon na nakabalik na kami, kino-kontrol lang namin yung players kasi lahat sila eager na magpakita ng kaya nilang gawin," he said.

With that, Martin has set a high bar for Arellano to accomplish as he dreams of reaching not just the top six but a spot in the top four as he looks at a formidable roster armed with experience from their past stints even before landing in Legarda.

"Halos lahat ng players namin may experience na sa PBA D-League, VisMin [Super Cup], sa MPBL, at Filbasket. So experience-wise, okay kami. Ang importante na lang na target namin is i-mold na lang ito to play as one team na magkakakilala sa court," he said.

Among those joining the chiefs include Centro Escolar University transferees Christian Uri, Joshua Abastillas, and Kobe Caballero, Lawrence Capulong from Adamson, and high school recruits Carlo Obenza from San Beda, Gab Baluyot from JRU, and Joshua dela Cruz from Mapua.

"Palagay ko naman kaya namin umabot doon. Lahat sila gutom at binibigyan namin ng opportunity, so nasa sa kanila na yun para i-maximize yung chances na yun," said Martin.

