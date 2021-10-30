NCAA officials eye February opening for Season 97

FEBRUARY is the target date for the NCAA to formally open its Season 97 competitions.

NCAA Management Committee chairman Dax Castellano of hosts St. Benilde is beaming with optimism as the oldest collegiate league plots to resume its athletic tournaments including basketball, volleyball and online events

In NCAA Season 96, medals were awarded in taekwondo and chess competitions, while holfing special skills contests in basketball and volleyball.

"The resumption of competition is in February. We agreed on the level of the Management Committee [to do face-to-face], but still we need the approval from the Policy Board. We agreed to do it with basketball and volleyball and some online events. We’ll do face-to-face basketball and volleyball," he said on Friday during a press conference in Letran.

Among the events held in Seacon 96 was chess.

Making that a reality, though, will largely depend on the approval of the the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), among others.

The NCAA is looking at venues including the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, and venues in Pampanga and Subic, while it closely monitors the situation in Metro Manila.

"If mag-improve ang situation dito sa Manila, it may be ideal for us to do a competition bubble in our own schools and the venue. Parang bubble-to-bubble," said Castellano.

The NCAA also said 85 percent of their student-athletes for all sports have been vaccinated as they hope that the CHED-mandated guidelines will soon be approved, paving way for these players to resume their trainings.

