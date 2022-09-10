Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NCAA holds opening rites in front of fans for first time in three years

    by Randolph Leongson
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    EMILIO Aguinaldo College ushered in the new season with a grand celebration to open the NCAA Season 98.

    League president Jose Paolo Campos of hosts EAC welcomed the public to the new athletic calendar as the San Marcelino school takes the lead in staging the competitions this year.

    It's a festive mood at Smart Araneta Coliseum as the NCAA once again held its opening ceremony in front of a packed crowd, the first time it was able to stage such event in three years.

    Festivals around the country were the theme for the celebration as they brought in the players who will compete in the seniors basketball tournament.

