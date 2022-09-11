Barcuma puts up 22 as Perpetual shakes off slow start to rout JRU

PERPETUAL came alive in the second half to rout Jose Rizal University, 84-60, for its maiden win in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Joey Barcuma sparked the breakaway, putting up a career-high 22 points on a near-perfect 10-of-11 shooting in the last three frames when the Altas recovered from a lackadaisical first period that saw them fall behind by 12 points.

Barcuma's four steals keyed Perpetual's 28-point third quarter that turned a tight 37-36 halftime lead into a commanding 65-51 advantage.

Everything went the Altas way from there as Marcus Nitura's basket gave them their biggest lead at 26, 84-58, with 1:10 remaining.

"Before going to this game, sabi namin this is our definition of our Season 98. Baka nag-sink in yung pressure sa kanila kaya flat start kami," said coach Myk Saguiguit. "Pero pagpasok ng dugout, sabi ko tama na round robin natin. Trabaho na tayo."

Jielo Razon also did his share with 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal, as Mark Omega had 13 points, nine rebounds, a dime, a steal, and a block.

Perpetual held JRU to just 24 points in the last two quarters, including just nine in the fourth period. The Heavy Bombers also committed 30 turnovers.

Jonathan Medina led JRU with 15 points, six rebounds, two steals, and one assist in the defeat.

The scores:

PERPETUAL 84 - Barcuma 22, Razon 13, Omega 13, Aurin 7, Roque 5, Ferreras 5, Abis 4, Nitura 4, Egan 2, Boral 2, Martel 2, Nunez 2, Flores 2, Orgo 1, Cuevas 0.

JRU 60 - Medina 15, Guiab 9, Arenal 6, Sy 5, Delos Santos 4, Miranda 4, De Jesus 4, Dela Rosa 3, Dionisio 3, Villarin 3, Amores 2, Celis 2, Joson 0, Abaoag 0, Gonzales 0, Tan 0, Famaranco 0.

Quarters: 12-21, 37-36, 65-51, 84-60.

