NCAA eyes move to San Juan Arena in time for Letran-San Beda game

THE NCAA is looking at taking the rivalry game between Letran and San Beda to a bigger venue as the country's oldest collegiate league slowly opens up to fans.

NCAA Management Committee chairman Dax Castellano of host St. Benilde announced on Thursday the clash between the Knights and the Red Lions has been rescheduled from April 12, Holy Tuesday, to April 29, the last playdate of the eliminations.

Rivalry game

"We recognize the rivalry and also, it’s been a tradition that the two schools - because of that rivalry - to clash during the last day of elimination round," he said.

Currently, the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament is being held at the La Salle Greenhills gym before a select list of spectators.

Castellano indicated that with health restrictions easing up, there's a good chance of the fans being welcomed back to the stands as the league eyes a possible return to Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

"We’ll explore that possibility of increasing our guest list," he said.

Letran and San Beda currently sit atop the standings with their identical immaculate 3-0 win-loss records.

With the change, April 12 will only see the game between Jose Rizal College and St. Benilde at 1 p.m.

The April 29 playdate will also be adjusted, with the Perpetual-Emilio Aguinaldo College game set at 12 p.m. and the San Beda-Letran clash at 3 p.m.

