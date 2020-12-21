Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Justin Arana skips PBA draft, stays in Arellano

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: dante peralta

    JUSTIN Arana is resisting the urge to turn pro and will stay for one more year in Arellano.

    The 6-foot-6 big man from Camarines Norte told Spin.ph of his decision to remain with the Chiefs and play out his final playing year this NCAA Season 96.

    "Sayang din kasi last year ko, so tatapusin ko yung playing career ko sa Arellano," he said.
    Arana was hailed as the NCAA Season 95 Rookie of the Year after leading Arellano this past year.

    He averaged 13.4 points on 51-percent shooting, to go with 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, and 1.4 assists as he also won the Defensive Player of the Year plum.

    However, that came with little success as the Chiefs stumbled to the bottom of the standings with their 4-14 win-loss record.

    Before going to Arellano, Arana spent three years with University of Santo Tomas as a reserve center, posting 3.7 points and 3.5 boards in 8.6 minutes back in his final year with the Growling Tigers in UAAP Season 80 in 2017.

    The 21-year-old banger also played for Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), netting 9.6 points on 55-percent shooting, on top of 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 21.8 minutes in the eight games he suited up this past Lakan Season.

    PHOTO: dante peralta

