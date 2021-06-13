NCAA begins unique season with colorful opening rites

THE NCAA formally opened its season on Sunday, showing an indomitable spirit in the middle of these trying times.

NCAA Season 96 policy board president and Letran rector Fr. Clarence Marquez, OP bared the league's unshakeable will led to this extraordinary season amid the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our member schools faced difficulties in recovering and continuing. But with the challenges came opportunites and blessings," he said on Sunday while also giving a nod to the league's new broadcast partner GMA.

The season will be limited to online events set to be contested within the confines of the athlete's homes. Among the disciplines to be held are taekwondo, online chess, and skills-based basketball and volleyball competitions.

"We have found a new media parter, we have found a home in GMA. In the present and the future, we offer two things: our youth and sports. To the NCAA community: together, we rise up stronger," said Marquez.

It was an opening ceremony like no other, hosted by Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos, Martin Javier and Sophia Senoron, as student-athletes joined in the virtual oath of sportsmanship led by Letran forward Jeo Ambohot.

The colorful festivities also saw performances from Lani Misalucha, who sung the national anthem, as well as GMA's top belters Aicelle Santos, Kyline Alcantara, Jeremiah Tiangco, Jessica Villarubin, Hannah Precillas, Anthony Rosaldo, Thea Astley, and Sheemee Buenaobra.

The opening rites also featured a unique parade of colors, with celebrities from the giant network representing all 10 member-schools.

Among them were Ralph Troy Noriega and Angela Alarcon for Arellano; Kimson Tan and Pam Prinster for St. Benilde; Caloy Tingcungco and Ysabel Ortega for Emilio Aguinaldo College; Kim de Leon and Lexi Gonzales for Jose Rizal University; Brent Valdez and Kyline Alcantara for Lyceum; Gab Yabut and Ayra Mariano for Mapua; Manolo Pedrosa and Crystal Paras for San Beda; Jamir Zabarte and Zonia Mejia for San Sebastian; Jeremy Sabido and Shaira Diaz for Perpetual Help; and Radson Flores and Mikee Quintos for hosts Letran.

