Enoch Valdez shows readiness to step into Lyceum leadership role

LYCEUM's disappointing NCAA Season 97 has left Enoch Valdez feeling empty that he is driven to atone, beginning in the GMA-NCAA All-Star Game.

"Talagang sa mindset ko kanina, gusto kong makuha yung MVP kasi gusto kong bumawi," he said. "Wala akong nakuhang award last NCAA season, so gusto kong makakuha kahit papaano ng award para sa Lyceum."

Valdez stands out

Valdez lived up to his promise, taking home the individual honor after tallying 16 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and one block for Team Heroes in the 109-all draw with Team Saints on Sunday.

Valdez now hopes to use that as a springboard to a better season, all the more as Lyceum continues to search for a go-to guy since the departure of longtime star CJ Perez.

The 6-foot-3 forward has what it takes to fill that role, but he'd rather not put pressure on himself.

"Malayo pa eh. Iba yung CJ Perez eh, pero idol ng lahat yun," he said when asked about the comparisons.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

But he can begin by listening to advice from Perez himself whenever the San Miguel guard drops by at Lyceum. The high-flyer happens to be a good friend of Valdez.

"Close kami talaga, siya yung nag-guide sa akin," he said. Para kaming magkapatid, lagi kaming magkasama nung magkasama pa kami sa Lyceum."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

They're so tight that Perez's sneakers are often handed down to him, saying, "Lahat bigay niya eh, so swerte ako na ka-size ko siya."

Valdez knows he still has a long way to go, but he promises to put in the work to follow in the footsteps of the 'Baby Beast.'

"Malay mo makagawa rin ako, hindi ng CJ Perez pero kahit maka-Enoch Valdez na pangalan lang," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.