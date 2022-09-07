NCAA 98 Preview: Perpetual Altas look to make splash

Last Season: 4-5 (5th, lost in Final Four)

Head Coach: Myk Saguiguit (2nd season)

Who's Gone? None

Who's Still Here? Jielo Razon, Kim Aurin, Jef Egan

Who's New? Marcus Nitura

PERPETUAL wasn't supposed to be there.

Without much fanfare, the Altas picked the right time to get hot and strung four straight wins to barge into the Final Four.

With Jielo Razon's fearless drives and Kim Aurin's hot-shooting, the boys from Las Pinas just got things done in Season 97.

Though Perpetual eventually bowed to eventual champion Letran in the semifinals, it was enough statement for the Altas that they're here to stay.

"Tinatrabaho lang talaga namin. Ganoon ang ginawa namin last season, ganoon ang ginawa namin sa preseason, at ganoon pa rin yung gagawin namin sa NCAA," said coach Myk Saguiguit.

In the offseason, that formula has worked.

Mark Omega has been a dependable option down low, Jef Egan continued to be a solid inside-outside threat, while Marcus Nitura, Joey Barcuma, Carlo Ferreras, and JC Abis have all had their moments.

Continue reading below ↓

No doubt, the Altas will remain as scrappy as one can ask for while being true to the system Saguiguit has put in place.

Watch Now

And if somehow Perpetual finds its way back in title contention? That's one accomplishment that should no longer be seen as a surprise.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.