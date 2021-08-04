Mike Cortez’s son Jacob commits to San Beda Red Lions

MIKE Cortez's son Jacob is heading to San Beda, hopeful to make the same impact as his father did in the collegiate ranks.

The 5-foot-11 guard has committed to the Red Lions on Wednesday, boosting a young yet intriguing core for coach Boyet Fernandez ahead of the NCAA Season 97 seniors' basketball wars.

"I chose San Beda because they are a very successful team and they have many players that have gone pro. I think that me being in San Beda will help my confidence and skill as my goal is to become a professional," he said.

Cortez, 18, suited up for La Salle Greenhills before moving to University of Sto. Tomas, where he normed 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists for the Tiger Cubs in UAAP Season 82.

San Beda team manager Jude Roque welcomed the arrival of Cortez, expected to fill the hole in the point guard position left by Evan Nelle.

"I'm excited for Jacob as he will be joining other recruits from our high school team. We're trying to build a competitive young core for the near future," he said.

Despite losing Nelle, foreign players Donald Tankoua and Arnaud Noah, PBA draftees Calvin Oftana, Clint Doliguez, and AC Soberano, and Japan-bound Kemark Carino, the Red Lions have prepared themselves for the future with solid recruits.

Red Cubs Rhayyan Amsali, Justine Sanchez, Yukien Andrada, and Tony Ynot are staying put in San Beda as they will be joined by Fil-Canadian Brendon Ocampo, NU transferee JV Gallego, and Gilas Youth stud Joshua Cajucom from Chiang Kai Shek.

James Canlas, a member of the Mythical Team in NCAA Season 95, will now be pressed to take a bigger role for the Red Lions after the team's runner-up finish in their last campaign.

Cortez vows to give it his all and contribute to the winning tradition in San Beda.

"I can promise to give my best to bring back the championship and to keep San Beda as one of the top basketball college school in the country," he said.

He needs not to look far for inspiration as his dad Mike helped La Salle win two UAAP titles before enjoying a 16-year PBA career.

