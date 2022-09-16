Sweet-shooting Oczon the perfect complement for CSB workhorse Gozum

TWO games into the NCAA Season 98 and rookie-transferee Miguel Oczon is looking like the real deal for the College of St. Benilde.

The sweet-shooting two-guard made a statement that he can get hot at any minute after pouring in 20 of his 25 points in the third quarter of their 100-94 win over San Sebastian last Friday.

It took only a couple of free throws for Oczon to get going before firing one three pointer after another as the Blazers broke the game wide open following a close first half.

“Yung confidence ko, andun. Andun yung trust ng coaches sa akin, andun yung trust ng teammates, so I was just letting it fly, ganun lang siguro yung mindset ko nun,” Oczon shared.

Oczon is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Blazers, who rode the back of Will Gozum in the previous season but lacked the necessary shot making from the perimeter to get past the hump and crash the playoff party.

The transferee out of National University understands that he’s set to have some bigger responsibilities with the Blazers, but he’s ready to take the challenge and elevate his game further to live up to the expectations on him.

“Siguro, I look at it as a challenge,” Oczon said. “I work hard each and every day, di ko naman kontrolado yung other aspects except just to work hard, do what the coaches want me to do and just play.”

Through two games, that hard work looks like it’s definitely paying off. Oczon currently leads the Blazers in scoring with 19 points per game, to go along with 3.5 assists and two steals.

Such numbers make him an early favorite for late season awards – the Rookie of the Year for example, but Oczon insists that awards are the farthest thing from his mind.

“Wala naman sa mind ko [ang awards] I just want to play, give my best for the team and ang main goal naman namin is yung championship,” he said.

“if I get Rookie of the Year and then it’s a bonus pero if not then okay lang naman, for as long as we get the championship, okay lang naman.”

