    NCAA-MENS

    Mapua vs SSC, Letran vs JRU postponed due to tropical storm Paeng

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    San Juan Arena
    PHOTO: mpbl

    FOR the second straight day, Typhoon Paeng has washed out the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament games.

    NCAA Management Committee chairman Estefanio Boquiron of hosts Emilio Aguinaldo College made the announcement on Sunday midnight with Metro Manila still placed under Signal No. 3.

    The Sunday games at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan was supposed to see Mapua (4-9) face off against San Sebastian (4-6), and defending champion Letran (10-3) taking on Jose Rizal University (5-4).

      The league also cancelled its Saturday games which would have seen EAC (1-12) meeting Arellano (5-6) and the monumental clash between St. Benilde (9-2) and San Beda (7-4).

      The new playdates will be announced later.

      PHOTO: mpbl

