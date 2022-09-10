Mapua makes early statement, snaps San Beda's opening-day win streak

MAPUA delivered an emphatic statement to start its campaign in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament, downing San Beda, 66-55, Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Mapua vs San Beda recap

Arvin Gamboa paced the Cardinals with 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists, Brian Lacap poured in 11 points and four boards, and Joaqui Garcia had 10 points, two assists, and one steal.

This Mapua win also allowed it to snap San Beda's streak of winning its opening-day assignments which dates back to 2006.

The Cardinals were just too good from deep, shooting 6-of-19 from distance to use a 17-4 third quarter assault and erect a 50-33 lead.

That spread further extended to 19 points, 65-46, after a three-point play from Gamboa with 4:22 left that not even a late charge from San Beda to cut the lead down to 10 could steal this opening-day win.

"It's a collective effort. Lahat nag-contribute," said coach Randy Alcantara. "Balanced scoring at talagang ang focus namin ay ma-stop ang scorers nila. Nakita naman natin at tinrabaho talaga nila."

James Kwekuteye paced the Red Lions with 15 points and three rebounds as the Mendiola crew suffered their first opening day loss since dropping its first game against Philippine Christian University, 68-50, in June 25, 2005 way back in NCAA Season 81.

The Scores:

MAPUA 66 -- A. Gamboa 12, Lacap 11, Garcia 10, Salenga 7, Hernandez 6, Bonifacio 6, Nocum 4, Soriano 2, Pido 2, Agustin 2, G. Gamboa 2, Mercado 2, Cuenco 0.

SAN BEDA 55 -- Kwekuteye 15, Bahio 9, Penuela 8, Sanchez 6, Visser 6, Cortez 5, Cuntapay 4, Jopia 2, Alfaro 0, Andrada 0, Ynot 0, Cometa 0.

Quarters: 18-13, 31-23, 54-37, 66-55.

