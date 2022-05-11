Mapua survives San Beda to earn first NCAA Finals trip since 1991

THE Battle of Intramuros is sealed in the NCAA Season 97 finals.

Mapua outsteadied San Beda in the stretch to hack out a 70-67 victory to set up a title showdown with defending champion Letran for the men's basketball title.

Mapua vs San Beda recap

The no. 2 seed Cardinals went in frenzy after the final buzzer at the Filoil Flying V Arena, celebrating their return to the finals since last winning the crown in 1991.

