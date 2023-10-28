Mapua pulls off escape to add to Letran frustrations

THE Mapua University Cardinals escaped the Collegio de San Juan de Letran Knights in a Battle of Intramuros, 69-66, in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday.

Mapua vs Letran NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball recap

The Cardinals went on a 4-0 run courtesy of a layup from Jopet Soriano and two free throws from Clint Escamis to grab their ninth victory of the season in eleven games. Letran stayed winless in the second round with a 1-10 win-loss record.

A series of lead changes got the fans on their feet as Escamis pulled up a jumper from the left corner to take the lead with 49.1 seconds remaining in the fourth frame, 65-64.

Deo Cuajao answered with a layup to take back the lead with 44.2 seconds left, but that was the last basket they could get.

Paolo Javillonar was ejected in the last 5:41 minutes of the game for committing two unsportsmanlike foul.

Mapua trailed Letran at the half, 31-38, but went on a 19-12 run to trim their deficit by two before the buzzer, 50-52.

Escamis led Mapua University in scoring with 21 points, along with two rebounds, and one assist, while Soriano finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kurt Reyson led the scoring for Letran with 17 points and five rebounds, while Cuajao scored 12 points and five rebounds.

The scores:

MAPUA 69- Escamis 21, Soriano 14, Bonifacio 8, Herandez 5, Cuenco 5, Recto 5, Rosillo 4, Dalisay 3, Bancale 3, Fornis 2, Asuncion 0, Igliane 0

LETRAN 66- Reyson 17, Cuajao 12, Ariar 11, Jumao-as 10, Battalier 4, Bojorcelo 4, Monje 4, Santos 2, Javillonar 2, Garupil 0, Go 0

Quarterscores: 15-17; 16-21; 19-14; 19-14

