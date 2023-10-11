Escamis, Cuenco show way as Mapua extends Letran losing streak to six

THE Mapua Cardinals dealt the defending champion Collegio de San Juan de Letran Knights their sixth straight loss in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament after a 77-71 decision at FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday.

Mapua vs Letran NCAA Season 99 men's basketball recap

Letran failed to complete a comeback after a 20-7 run at the end of the third quarter to trail by only a point, 55-56 as the Cardinals held on for their fifth win in six games.

Mapua’s Clint Escamis opened the final frame with a layup coming off from a steal, and a shot from beyond the arch to extend their lead 61-55.

Marc Cuenco contributed a three-pointer after, giving the Cardinals a 7-point lead after an attempt by Letran to trim the lead in the last 6:25 minutes of the game, 64-57.

With Letran down by 14, Kevin Santos, Vince Cuajao, and Kurt Reyson contributed seven points to trail behind Mapua, 76-71.

Cuenco nailed the win with a free throw at the charity stripe to seal the deal for the NCAA Season 97 finalists.

Escamis finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while Cuenco registered a double-double record with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and one assist.

Cuajao led the three-time defending champions Letran with 20 points and one rebound, while Kurt Reyson registered 16 points, four rebounds, and six assists in a losing effort.

THE SCORES:

Second game

Mapua 77 – Escamis 20, Cuenco 20, Bonifacio 11, Soriano 9, Asuncion 5, Rosillo 4, Hernandez 4, Recto 4, Bancale 0, Dalisay 0, Fornis 0

Letran 71 – Cuajao 20, Reyson 16, Santos 14, Javillonar 6, Go 6, Jumao-as 3, Ariar 22, Bojorcelo 0, Monje 0, Garupil 0, Batallier 0, Guarino 0, Fajardo 0

Quarterscores: 24-13; 49-35; 56-55; 77-71

