Escamis comes up clutch as Mapua survives EAC to stay on top

THE Maupua University Cardinals prevailed over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, 83-77, in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Mapua vs EAC NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball recap

Clint Escamis sank two-for-two at the charity stripe to give Mapua their eleventh win in fourteen games to stay on top of the standings. EAC now has a 7-7 win-loss record.

Mapua clung to a three-point lead under the last two minutes of the game after two free-throws from JP Maguliano, 77-74, but Escamis denied an equalizer as he sank a three-pointer to put them up, 80-74, with 33.2 seconds to play.

Escamis led Mapua with 17 points to go with eight rebounds, and four assists, while Warren Bonifacio finished with 14 points, three rebounds, and one assist.

Maguliano scored a double-double 29 points, 10 rebounds, and one assist, while Kyle Ochavo scored 15 points, two rebounds, and five assists.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

THE SCORES:

Mapua 83- Escamis 17, Bonifacio 14, Recto 12, Asuncion 9, Dalisay 8, Hernandez 6, Cuenco 5, Rosillo 5, Soriano 5, Igliane 2, Bancale 0

EAC 77- Maguliano 29, Ochavo 15, Cosejo 14, Robin 9, Gurtiza 6, Tolentino 2, Angeles 2, Quinal 0, Luciano 0, Ednilag 0, Balowa 0, Loristo 0, Unpad 0, Cosa 0, Bacud 0

Quarterscores: 27-16; 44-35; 62-49; 83-77

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph